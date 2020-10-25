BOOKS: Michigan's lighthouses host spooky stories

“The curator of the museum there was dusting in a second story display room when she had to run downstairs to answer the phone,” said Stampfler. “When she returned, her dusting spray and rag had moved from one side of the display case to the other and the dust--which had been there when she left was gone. Now, I don’t want to live with a ghost — but the idea of one that cleans house is interesting.”

Stampfler began researching back in the late 1990s impressed about the stories she was hearing not only for their paranormal factors but also because they were unique stories about the keepers who dedicated their lives to the lighthouses.

"I should note that while the book has many ghost stories, it really is an historical work. There are dates and details about keepers and their families, shipwrecks, local industry and other things going on in the world at the time," she says. "It's also been popular with readers of all ages."

She also has some advice for those visiting Michigan lighthouses.