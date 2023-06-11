Put away those cookbooks promising meals in 30 minutes or less. Who has time for that?

Not when Karen Nochimowski, the popular blogger of Momma Chef, whittles the time it takes to make a great meal down to six minutes using just six ingredients or less.

How easy is that?

“I like easy,” says Nochimowski who for years had shared recipes for her quick, easy-to-make meals with friends, family, and really, anyone who asked.

“People would say how do you do it, how do you manage,” recalls Nochimowski, the mother of three active boys who fervently believed in the importance of serving home-cooked dinners to her family as frequently as possible. “And I would say it’s really simple.”

And then one midnight when searching through her recipes to email to those who asked, a kindly effort taking more time than cooking some of her meals, she realized it would be faster to just post them online instead.

“That’s how I started Momma Chef,” says Nochimowski, who lives in the Chicago area. “All my recipes were easy because that's just the way I've always cooked. I would come home at 5 o'clock and by 5:10 the meal was in the oven. But I didn't realize how few ingredients I was using. Once I started writing my recipes down, I discovered they all used six ingredients or less.”

Nochimowski’s initial posts were simple—and probably violated copyright laws she says as she incorporated art from other sources. But readers appreciated her efforts whether totally legit or not and by the end of the first week Momma Chef had 2,000 followers. Five months later she had 25,000 followers. Now it’s topped 80,000 along with more than 37,000 following her on Facebook and 44,100 on Instagram.

“It really showed me that people wanted quick and easy-to-make recipes because our lives are so hectic,” she says.

The success of her blog led to her first cookbook, “6-Minute Dinners and more: 100 super simple dishes with 6 minutes of Prep and 6 Ingredients or Less” (Page Street 2023; $25.99).

The recipes are those she created or learned from cooking with her mother when growing up. Many are nut-free and allergy-friendly.

Some of the proceeds from her cookbook, which has testimonials from Gloria Estefan, Katie Couric, Howie Mandel and Margaret Cho among others, go towards feeding food-insecure families in the Chicago area through two non-profits she created.

Five years ago, Nochimowski had another late night epiphany. It was three in the morning when she decided she wanted to invite “more people to her table.” Within four months she had Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen at Congregation KINS in Chicago. There are now two more. Because she’s a whirlwind, it didn’t stop there. Momma Chef's Little Free Pantries offer 24-hour access to non-perishable food items for those in need, a concept akin to the Little Free Book Libraries.

According to her blog, so far 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food have been distributed.

If it all sounds difficult, Nochimowski has a different take on all this.

“It’s easy,” she says.