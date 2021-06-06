BOOKS: Moving beyond 'high-functioning anxiety'

“A big part of my journey was working way too hard, being a perfectionist and putting way too much pressure on myself,” she said.

Not only wasn’t it good in the short time, but she couldn't keep it up for a long time.

“There are things that we can do to help calm down our nervous system and still create success with sustainability,” Kirkness said. “I think taking time to pause and do some soul searching is generally the first step.”

Other components include learning to take deep breaths, which are calming and relaxing. Journaling — putting your thoughts down on paper — and meditating (there are free online apps for that) also make a difference. But what I found most useful about the book were the decision trees Kirkness developed.

Dividing the book into sections, she covers "Living and Working," "Socializing," "Relationships" and "Parenting." Each has related scenarios such as “Do you have a difficult conversation coming up?” “Do you feel your partner is taking more than giving?” and “Are you not reaching your own expectations?” Then on the opposite page are the techniques you can take to help.