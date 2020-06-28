BOOKS: Mystery lurks in small Texas town

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Life hasn’t been kind to Wyatt Branson in the last decade, but there’s always his older sister, Trumanell, former homecoming queen and once the prettiest girl in the small Texas town where they live, who is always there for him.

So when Wyatt brings home an abandoned young girl he found lying out in the hot sun alongside a road, Trumanell understands his need to keep her safe.

But there’s a problem here, and it’s not the young girl who Wyatt calls Angel, as she refuses to talk, not even to give her name. The big trouble is that Trumanell disappeared 10 years ago on the same evening their abusive father also vanished. That was also the night Wyatt’s girlfriend Odette was in a car accident and lost her leg.

So begins Julia Heaberlin’s newest mystery thriller “They’re All the Same in the Dark.” Heaberlin, who worked for two decades as a journalist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Detroit News, started reading thrillers when very young. Her favorite authors include Stephen King, Tana French, Thomas Harris, Daphne du Maurier, Edgar Allan Poe and Patricia Highsmith.

Writing a novel was always her dream but it never seemed to happen.

“My husband encouraged me to take a chance,” Heaberlin said. And so she did.