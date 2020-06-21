BOOKS: Naperville resident shares her passions in latest romance novel

What can you say to a highly critical mom like that when you’re standing in your Palo Alto, California, restaurant trying to stave off foreclosure? You tell her, of course, that you’re a contestant on “Cooking with the Stars.”

But it gets even more complicated when Ashna learns that her partner in the competition is former boyfriend Rico Silva, now a soccer sensation.

It is here that Dev brings in Austen. In "Persuasion," Captain Wentworth writes a letter to Anne, his lost love. Reading the novel when she was 13 or so, always the new kid on the block as her family moved a lot, Dev said she doesn’t know if she grasped the full impact the letter had on her, but that it changed her.

“The letter gave me permission to believe that making mistakes was not absolute, that it wasn’t the end,” she said. “If something you cherish slips from your hands, it doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. Realizing that was transformative. I had always heard growing up that if you didn’t get good grades and get into the right school, you’d never have another chance. If you got mixed up with the wrong kind of boy, your reputation was ruined and that would never change. It was such a relief to know that didn’t have to be true.”