BOOKS: Naperville resident shares her passions in latest romance novel

Naperville resident Sonali Dev has turned her passions for cooking and the writings of 19th century English author Jane Austen, along with some funny but faulty family dynamics, into best-selling romance novels. Her latest novel, "Recipe for Persuasion," encompasses all that.
A riff on Austen’s final novel, "Persuasion," Dev updates the love story of Captain Wentworth and Anne with a modern romantic Indian flair.
That brings us Ashna Raje, owner/chef of the failing restaurant Curried Dreams, who refuses to give up on her goal of keeping the eatery going as a way to honor her late father.
She also says "no" to an offer by her best friends to compete on a reality TV cooking show. It’s a chance, they tell her, to win $100,000 and garner lots of positive press for Curried Dreams.
But Ashna has developed the gastronomic equivalent of stage fright. A graduate of culinary school in Paris and known for her creative dishes, she can’t cook any but her father’s recipes without an overwhelming sense of anxiety.
All it takes to change her mind about becoming a contestant is a phone call from her mother announcing she has just won the Padma Shri, one of the highest achievement awards in India. It’s been six months since Ashna last talked to her mother, but then Shoban Gailwad Raje has never had much time for her only daughter — she’s been too busy advancing her career advocating for women’s rights. While Ashna has been failing, Shobi's latest TED Talk garnered tens of millions of viewers.
What can you say to a highly critical mom like that when you’re standing in your Palo Alto, California, restaurant trying to stave off foreclosure? You tell her, of course, that you’re a contestant on “Cooking with the Stars.”
But it gets even more complicated when Ashna learns that her partner in the competition is former boyfriend Rico Silva, now a soccer sensation.
It is here that Dev brings in Austen. In "Persuasion," Captain Wentworth writes a letter to Anne, his lost love. Reading the novel when she was 13 or so, always the new kid on the block as her family moved a lot, Dev said she doesn’t know if she grasped the full impact the letter had on her, but that it changed her.
“The letter gave me permission to believe that making mistakes was not absolute, that it wasn’t the end,” she said. “If something you cherish slips from your hands, it doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. Realizing that was transformative. I had always heard growing up that if you didn’t get good grades and get into the right school, you’d never have another chance. If you got mixed up with the wrong kind of boy, your reputation was ruined and that would never change. It was such a relief to know that didn’t have to be true.”
But now it’s back to cooking. When I called Dev to chat about her book, she told me she was done writing for the day and, having found goat meat at the market, was making Dhansak, a traditional Indian dish of meat and vegetables.
“You can use chicken instead,” she told me when I noted that my family probably wouldn’t be into goat meat. “I’ll send you the recipe.”
And so she did. Food is, after all, a passion — just like her novels and the impact Jane Austen had on her — to be shared.
