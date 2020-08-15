BOOKS: New book highlights Indiana landmarks, before and after revitalization

Once a glorious example of Streamline-Moderne architecture and one of only five theaters in the U.S. to premiere "Gone with the Wind," by 2001 the future of the 81-year-old Fowler Theatre was bleak. No longer open, its owner planned to sell anything architecturally significant, including the original marquee.
To prevent this, the non-profit Preservation Guild was formed to save the theater, purchasing it for $30,000 and obtaining a $2,000 grant and a $60,000 line of credit from Indiana Historic Landmarks Foundation.
Today, the Fowler Theatre is a marvel, one of many buildings throughout the state that dedicated citizens and the landmarks foundation have worked together to revitalize to preserve Indiana’s heritage, and also benefit communities. In the case of the Fowler Theatre, it was a way to keep low-cost entertainment available and to help rejuvenate the downtown.
The theater is one of 50 success stories highlighted in the recently released “Indiana Landmarks Rescued & Restored,” a lovely coffee table book with before and after photos showcasing what historic preservation can accomplish.
“I want the book to be an acknowledgement of the wonderful people and partnerships that have made Landmarks as effective as it is,” said the foundation's president, Marsh Davis, who wrote the forward to the book. “When we take the approach of working together, then we become part of the solution.”
One of Landmarks' most well-known projects was the restoration of two grand early 20th century resorts, French Lick Springs and West Baden Springs in Orange County. Returning them to their glory has made the entire area boom economically by bringing in an influx of tourism, creating local jobs and improving property values and instilling a sense of pride and vitality.
Landmarks, the largest statewide preservation group in the country, saves, restores, and protects places of architectural and historical significance, including barns, historic neighborhoods such as Lockerbie Square in Indianapolis, churches and other sacred places, schools, bridges and even the Michigan City Lighthouse catwalk.
"Rescued & Restored" also highlights other successes in northern Indiana, including a partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Park Service in the restoration of the House of Tomorrow in the Indiana Dunes National Park, considered one of the most innovative and influential houses in modern architectural design.
The book, edited by Tina Connor, who worked at Landmarks for 42 years before retiring from her position as the non-profit’s executive vice president in 2018, is 144 pages with more than 200 color photos. Former Indiana Chief Justice Randall T. Shepard, honorary chairman and a long-time director of Indiana Landmarks, wrote the book’s foreward.
Statewide, Marsh said that he feels privileged knowing that Landmarks worked with the Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation to save Lyles Station Community School, now a museum and the last surviving building of what was a successful African-American farming community founded by former slaves in 1849.
“These places are all about the people who made them and the people who worked at saving them,” Marsh said.
For more information, visit indianalandmarks.org.
