BOOKS: New book highlights Indiana landmarks, before and after revitalization

Once a glorious example of Streamline-Moderne architecture and one of only five theaters in the U.S. to premiere "Gone with the Wind," by 2001 the future of the 81-year-old Fowler Theatre was bleak. No longer open, its owner planned to sell anything architecturally significant, including the original marquee.

To prevent this, the non-profit Preservation Guild was formed to save the theater, purchasing it for $30,000 and obtaining a $2,000 grant and a $60,000 line of credit from Indiana Historic Landmarks Foundation.

Today, the Fowler Theatre is a marvel, one of many buildings throughout the state that dedicated citizens and the landmarks foundation have worked together to revitalize to preserve Indiana’s heritage, and also benefit communities. In the case of the Fowler Theatre, it was a way to keep low-cost entertainment available and to help rejuvenate the downtown.

The theater is one of 50 success stories highlighted in the recently released “Indiana Landmarks Rescued & Restored,” a lovely coffee table book with before and after photos showcasing what historic preservation can accomplish.