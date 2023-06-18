From the 1938 Homer in the Gloamin’, considered one of the most important home runs in baseball history but now almost completely forgotten to the long awaited moment when the Cubs shattered their 108-year drought to win the World Series, Bruce Miles and Jesse Rogers delve beyond the typical sports stories in their new book, “The Franchise: Chicago Cubs: A Curated History of the North Siders.”

Just in time for Father’s Day, Miles, a long time sports reporter who covered the team for 22 years for the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, and Rogers, a television, internet and radio reporter for ESPN since 2009, have written a book about the Cubs that’s perfect for those who want to know everything and will read it from cover-to-cover to those who want to jump in on the individual chapters that intrigue.

There’s insider information that only sportswriters like Miles and Rogers who grew up in the Chicagoland area can glean.

The takes are fascinating. There’s Kerry Wood who struck out 20 of 20 batters in his fifth start but hampered in his career trajectory by injuries over the 14 years he played is said to have never fulfilled his potential.

But Wood has another take on it.

“Kerry says people can say whatever they want about him,” says Miles during a phone conversation. But, as he quotes Wood in the chapter titled “The Phenom: Kerry Wood.”

“You could look at it as if it was a disappointment—I didn’t achieve what I was supposed to achieve. Or you could look at it as I battled adversity and came back and grinded through and got 14 years out of a career that a lot of people and doctors said I wasn’t going to.”

As for the “homer in the gloamin’, Miles says few know any more about Gabby Hartnett who hit one of the biggest home runs in baseball. So he sat down with Hartnett’s granddaughter to learn about the man.

After 22 years covering 162 games a year, Miles decided to retire—kind of. The father of three, he has more stories to tell for a follow-up book and also covers the Chicago Black Hawk home games for NFL.com and women’s sports such as volleyball and basketball for Athletes Unlimited. A true historian of the game, he’s fascinated by baseball stadiums as well.

Was it a dream job? I ask.

Well, says Miles, there were games that went on for hours after they should have been finished because of rain delays, the times where it might take 10 hours to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles, and getting the flu when on the road.

“But really,” he says. “It was great.”