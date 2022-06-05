BOOKS: New mystery has intricate plot, unique setting

In a time not too far in the future and in a world tantalizing familiar but not quite recognizable, Agent Myles arrives at Ondstrand Biologic, a bio-tech firm headquartered in a large brooding manor set on a cliff along a remote coastline. He is there to investigate the murder of Allegra Stans, a brilliant, seductive and seemingly amoral virologist whose body was found in a walk-in refrigerator, her neck broken.

It is a case that should be easy to solve. After all, few people have access to Ondstrand House and security is tight. But this is no ordinary murder or place, nor is Myles a typical detective. Emotionally wounded by the death of his girlfriend two years ago, he works for Standard Division, a secretive all-powerful government agency. And Ondstrand House, once a boarding school, has its own sinister past.

Besides that, the list is long of those who had good reason to want Stans dead and are lying to keep their secrets safe.

Author Peter Spiegelman has always been about intricate plotting and his latest, the just released “A Secret Within a Secret” is no different. Only this time, he’s added another level, having created not only a locked room (or in this case house) mystery but also a world that is, as he describes it, 15% off kilter from the one we know.

“I was looking for the Gothic,” said Spiegelman during a phone conversation, explaining about the tone and setting for his book. “I wanted to keep the reader engaged.”

In part, it was the isolation, foreboding and generalized anxiety caused by the pandemic that influenced his writing this time around.

Spiegelman grew up in the New York City metropolitan area and, as both his parents were doctors, started off as a pre-med student.

“The short answer of not becoming a doctor is organic chemistry,” he said.

Luckily, he had other skills. A finance geek with an engineering mind who graduated from Vassar College with a degree in English, tinkering and creating is what Spiegelman is all about. That includes being partner in a software company which he says they sold at the right time in the 1990s, freeing him up financially to have time to write poetry and novels. He’s now a Shamus Award–winning author of six novels including “Thick as Thieves” and “Dr. Knox.”

If you’re wondering how poetry and mystery novels coincide, consider this.

“I started writing stanzas of what I thought was a poem and by the end of the day I had what I realized was a chapter,” Spiegelman said about the beginnings of “A Secret Within a Secret.”

