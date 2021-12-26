BOOKS: New novel addresses race in the workplace

For the past two years, Nella Rogers, the only child of two college professors, has held a job as an editorial assistant at Wagner’s, a publishing house filled with Ivy League trust-funders who work for low wages with the dream of becoming an editor one day.
That’s Nella’s dream too, though she knows she has a long way to go. The only black person in the editorial assistant pool since the editor disappeared some 20 years ago, muttering loudly and scratching her ear. By the way, this is a major clue in "The Other Black Girl" (Atria 2021), a book that is way beyond your typical business competition story. The first novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, it’s a zinger, showing the tricky waters black women must navigate in the office.
The impetus for the book, Harris said, is something similar. She was in the bathroom at work washing her hands when a black woman walked out of one of the stalls. Harris' first thought was, who is she?
“I was not used to seeing other black people on the floor,” Harris said. “I knew who was in the company and how many black and brown people there were on my floor — which was me and a black editor at Pantheon/Knopf. So, I looked at this woman and hoped we would have a moment, but there was nothing. Which was cool, I get it. But on my way back to my desk it got me thinking, why was I so excited? Why was I so starved? But of course, I was starved."
Becoming a Wagner editor requires a host of abilities — the ability to work hard, a knack of understanding the Zeitgeist so well that’s it easy to separate the winners from the losers when it comes to selecting which novels have that certain something that make them most likely to become best sellers.
Oh, and keeping your mouth shut and fitting in.
Nella has got all the above checked except for the last two. Sure, she works hard at developing contacts, and she’s super bright, but she blows it big time when she suggests that one of the publisher’s star writers is using racist stereotypes with a black character in his newest book. When Nella tries to point this out, her editor is outraged, as is the writer. Unfortunately, her only black colleague, Hazel-May McCall, a pretty woman with just the right sense of style, a killer resume and sweet guile, only pretends to agree with Nella.
Nella discovers this when she overhears McCall talking to their shared boss, praising the character and book Nella objected to. Nella soon finds warning notes, seemingly written to scare her away from Wagner Books. But there’s something even more sinister going on at Wagner, and Nella is facing a crisis that is impacting all of the other black women in offices throughout the city.