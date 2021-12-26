BOOKS: New novel addresses race in the workplace

For the past two years, Nella Rogers, the only child of two college professors, has held a job as an editorial assistant at Wagner’s, a publishing house filled with Ivy League trust-funders who work for low wages with the dream of becoming an editor one day.

That’s Nella’s dream too, though she knows she has a long way to go. The only black person in the editorial assistant pool since the editor disappeared some 20 years ago, muttering loudly and scratching her ear. By the way, this is a major clue in "The Other Black Girl" (Atria 2021), a book that is way beyond your typical business competition story. The first novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, it’s a zinger, showing the tricky waters black women must navigate in the office.

The impetus for the book, Harris said, is something similar. She was in the bathroom at work washing her hands when a black woman walked out of one of the stalls. Harris' first thought was, who is she?