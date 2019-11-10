"The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott weaves threads of fact and fiction as she tells the story of Boris Pasternak, Nobel Prize winning author of "Dr. Zhivago."
The real life story tells of the intrigues and machinations in getting "Dr. Zhivago" published against the will of a repressive Soviet regime, and then its use by the CIA as a propaganda tool during the Cold War.
The novel, about the romance of Yuri Zhivago and Lara Antipova set against the chaotic backdrop of the Russian Revolution and World War II, would never have been published if Pasternack hadn’t been able to smuggle it out of Russia and into the hands of an Italian publisher.
The Soviets, who didn’t want the book to be read, demanded the publisher return it. He refused, the book was published and it became an international bestseller, which was turned into a hit movie of the same name.
Prescott’s mother so loved the movie, she named her daughter after the heroine, Lara Antipova.
“As a child, I'd wind up her musical jewelry box again and again just to hear it play ‘Lara's Theme,’” Prescott said about the haunting melody that also became a hit. “I, too, loved the movie, but it wasn’t until I actually read the novel that I felt such a strong connection with the material. It was as if the old master was reaching out to me across time and space — a candle in a window on a winter night.”
But it was Prescott’s father who added another twist to the story by sending her an article from the Washington Post about the CIA spy operation to distribute the book throughout the Soviet Union.
Fascinated by the story, Prescott delved deeply into reading once-classified CIA documents and biographies of Pasternack and his muse and inspiration Olga Ivinskaya. She visited his dacha in Peredelkino, now a museum, where he wrote the novel, and his gravesite.
Prescott tells the story of Pasternack’s persecution (the Soviets made him turn down the Nobel Prize award) through Olga’s eyes as well as those of a woman involved with the CIA.
“Also at the forefront was telling the story of all those women — many lost to history — who served the United States during World War II and the CIA’s early days,” said Prescott, who at first wondered how a book could be the center of a CIA plot before realizing that it made a lot of sense.
“Of course books could be used in this way, because they can change the hearts and minds of people," she said.