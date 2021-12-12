BOOKS: New rom-com has movie star as main attraction

It’s a vulnerable time for Lu. She’s having difficulty with her creative process, which is a fundamental problem given that she’s an artist with a show coming up at her best friend Dawn’s New York City gallery. She also is fielding a business offer from a shark-like, uber rich entrepreneur who wants to brand her work. It’s a very lucrative deal but Lu is afraid of losing control over her own work, and besides, the guy is way too “hands-on.” Plus, her other best friend, True, the handsome college professor who wrote a definitive and highly praised book on some type of economic theory — Lu hasn’t read it — is getting job offers from West Coast businesses and has an attractive and overly friendly research assistant. Like Keanu, True has been a serious crush for Lu but she’s never let him know it. We don’t think it’s a spoiler alert to let you know that he’s been crazy over her for the last 20-plus years as well.