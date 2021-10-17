BOOKS: New thriller finds clarity — or not — in New England

What could be easier for an out-of-work journalist than an offer of a high-paying gig writing a puff piece for an old friend?
Well, if you’re the main character in a Scott Carson novel, then take it from someone like me, who has read every book Michael Koryta has written, including those under the Carson pseudonym, things will get much worse before — and if — they get better.
In time for a stupendously creepy Halloween scare we meet Nick Bishop in "Where They Wait" (Atria/Bestler, $27) as he arrives in Maine. His assignment is to write about Bryce Lermond for the Hammel College alumni magazine.
While $5,000 is a whole lot of money for a profile of a successful college alum, Bishop, who has reported from Afghanistan, almost turns the job down. He’s proud of his reporter credentials and this job is beneath him. Unfortunately, he’s also broke, and besides, a paid trip to Maine gives him a chance to see his mother, a once-noted scientist, who now suffers from dementia.
Oh, if only it were that easy. On first entering Lermond’s headquarters, Bishop notes there’s something off kilter about the whole set-up. But he agrees to try Clarity, the app Lermond has developed that promises to soothe and relax.
And indeed, when Bishop first listens to the hauntingly beautiful song, he does fall into a sound sleep. But it’s a rest followed by horrific and seemingly real nightmares.
Lermond’s top assistant — and Bishop’s childhood friend — warns him not to listen to Clarity, but the melody and the voice of the woman singing are addictive. No, make that irresistible, despite the fact that she committed suicide and yet shows up frequently and all too realistically in Bishop’s Clarity-induced dreams.
Koryta, who grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, says that he was struck during the pandemic lockdown at how many relaxation apps were coming to market.
“I thought this is good, but then wondered what if it isn’t good for you,” said Koryta, in a call from his home in Maine. “And writing the book during the backdrop of the constant question of how communication is being used to either save democracy or destroy it, as well as the power and responsibility of communication, soaked into my work. The power of song is really striking to me. Song has a staying power that most things do not; we remember songs and what they say.”
As the song and the nightmares begin to overtake him, Bishop tries to delete Clarity, but it reappears. He also begins to discover secrets about how his mother, who now only seems able to talk in riddles, worked at rewiring his memories. What he remembers about his past never happened.
“You can peel a lot of things away from a person, but as long as they have their own sense of the truth, they’re going to find their way, but if you tell them what they know is a lie it changes all that,” Koryta said. “That’s part of the emotional experience I want to impart.”
Typically, any of Koryta’s books can be read at distinct levels. If you want a great read that moves fast, he delivers. But you can go down to deeper levels, such as his intense research into memory when writing "There They Wait" and into how the actions of the characters’ ancestors impact the choices they make now.
Koryta says the fun part of writing is in the journey of discovering how it will end.
“When I start a book, I don’t know where it’s going,” he said. “You have to personally embrace the unease. I scare myself when writing and I perversely enjoy that.”