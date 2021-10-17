BOOKS: New thriller finds clarity — or not — in New England

Lermond’s top assistant — and Bishop’s childhood friend — warns him not to listen to Clarity, but the melody and the voice of the woman singing are addictive. No, make that irresistible, despite the fact that she committed suicide and yet shows up frequently and all too realistically in Bishop’s Clarity-induced dreams.

Koryta, who grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, says that he was struck during the pandemic lockdown at how many relaxation apps were coming to market.

“I thought this is good, but then wondered what if it isn’t good for you,” said Koryta, in a call from his home in Maine. “And writing the book during the backdrop of the constant question of how communication is being used to either save democracy or destroy it, as well as the power and responsibility of communication, soaked into my work. The power of song is really striking to me. Song has a staying power that most things do not; we remember songs and what they say.”

As the song and the nightmares begin to overtake him, Bishop tries to delete Clarity, but it reappears. He also begins to discover secrets about how his mother, who now only seems able to talk in riddles, worked at rewiring his memories. What he remembers about his past never happened.