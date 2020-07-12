BOOKS: Newspaper columnist collects satirical commentary in new book

It’s a way, she says, of looking at how your thinking would have to be deranged to see a particular monstrosity as great news.

“I think of writing as a way of trying to make eye contact with people and say, 'Are you seeing this too?' and in that way, it is sanity-affirming,” she said. “It helps me feel less alone and remember that other people agree that this is not the way we would like our world to be.”

Sometimes even people who can win national pun contests run out of ideas. What does Petri do when this happens?

“I will usually go for a walk or pick up a book or something that isn't the news and see if fresh inputs will help my brain along, but sometimes that doesn't do it and my editor is nice enough to think it's better only to write when you have something to say,” she said. “I am also grateful that I don't always have to write jokes; sometimes I will just write a more straightforward column. If I can't think of anything funny to say, I know I don't always have to. And the flip side of this is that there are some days when I want to write three columns and have to be restrained from doing so.”

Asked if there is anything else she wants people to know about her book, Petri has a quick answer.

“I hope they will buy it and enjoy its cover,” she said, adding, “everyone please wash your hands and wear a mask and stay safe.”

