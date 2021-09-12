BOOKS: Notre Dame permeates the life of former football star Reggie Brooks

“I also want to get people to realize the value of ‘you’ and what ‘you’ bring to the community,” he said.

Brooks' father was his first coach, and taught him the importance of treating others well. The emphasis was not on football as a way to make a lot of money (though no one is arguing that isn’t nice) but the impact you can have on others.

“I still struggle with fandom,” Brooks said. And we laugh about the old saw about never believing in your own press clippings — in other words not letting the hype change who you are.

“Those who are just starting are as important as the most famous,” he said.

Married to his college sweetheart, Christina Brooks, the couple have five children. Until recently, Reggie Brooks worked for Notre Dame as the university’s director of Student-Athlete Alumni Relations/Engagement and participated in after game shows. Recently he accepted the position of executive director of Holtz’s Heroes Foundation, which precipitated a move from South Bend to Prairie View, Texas.

That move was, in part, a result of his wife getting a job in Fort Worth. It was time, he said, to support her, as she had always supported his career and many moves.