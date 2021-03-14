BOOKS: Novel proposes answers to ghastly murders

Norwegian author Camilla Bruce, who describes herself as the “writer of the dark and lovely,” has written a novel of a fellow countrywoman, who, living in LaPorte at the turn of the 20th century, murdered as many as 40 people.

“In the Garden of Spite” (Berkley 2021; $19.56 on Amazon), Bruce begins her story of Belle Gunness’s progression from a poverty stricken farm girl to a wealthy double widow who murders for both money and revenge. The revenge is not only for her early tough life in a small fishing village in Norway, but also the brutal beating she received from a rich farmer’s son who was very unhappy she got pregnant from one of their trysts.

Bruce says her female characters go against the stereotype that women are nice.

“That’s why it's important to me to write female characters who aren't always good,” she says.

Belle is far from good. She not only swindles men out of their money, she also butchers them into little pieces, feeds them to her pigs, or buries them on her farm. When the first body is discovered by the brother of a man she corresponded with for two years before he fell into her trap by coming to LaPorte, Belle is supposedly already dead along with three of her children.