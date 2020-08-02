BOOKS: Old friends aren't the best friends in new thriller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We all have a friend from our past who is a lot of fun when we’re young but when we get older and get settled, that person is someone you want to leave behind,” David Bell said in explaining the idea behind "The Request" (Berkley 2020; $11.99 on Amazon).

“And I wondered what would happen if that friend showed up, and even more, if that friend knew something about you that no one else knows.”

That’s what happens to Ryan Francis. Years ago, Ryan was involved in a car accident that left a young girl seriously injured. It was his fault, his best friend Blake Norton tells Ryan after he wakes up in the hospital, the memory of the accident completely gone.

Since that time, Ryan has rebuilt his life, marrying and starting a successful business, and now the father of a young child. He also carries the guilt of knowing he’s harmed someone, and has stealthily left large sums of money in the girl’s mailbox to help with her ongoing medical expenses.