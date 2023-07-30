Was she murdered or did she run away? Two decades later a college professor seeks to find answers about her missing best friend in Polly Stewart’s “The Good Ones.”

The last time Nicola Bennett saw her best friend Lauren, she was scraping her car key along the side of a new cherry-red Chevy Silverado, upset because the driver had parked too close.

That’s so Lauren, the ultimate golden girl, the most desirable of her high school class, the one who snagged the handsome rich boy who would provide her with a fairy tale life. You’d think with all she had going for her, whatever evil lurked beneath her lovely demeanor would be still. But no. Always pushing the envelope, she gets high with her husband’s brother and passes out, leaving her baby daughter alone in a car where she almost dies. She embarrasses and demeans others, and then pulls tricks keying the truck after she and Nicola just spent a fun day floating down the river.

Despite this dark side, Nicola has always been drawn to Lauren, wanting to be among the women she calls her friends. But their relationship will never go any further because the next day when Nicola arrives at Lauren’s house, she finds broken glass, some blood on a towel, and her friend missing. Her husband arrives shortly after, he’d been out of town or has he? The police are called, but despite frantic searches, no trace of Lauren is found.

Was she kidnapped or killed in retribution not only for the keyed-car but all the other cruel and heartless incidents in her past? Is she locked away some place? Or did she decide to disappear?

Nicola must confront all this when she returns home after decades away from the small Appalachian town where she grew up. Her mother has died and she has to take care of what's left. It’s not much. Because Nicola’s mom was a house cleaner, she grew up poor, not wealthy like Lauren and her husband—long a source of embarrassment to Nicola. Now Nicola, an out-of-work college professor, is drifting with no university jobs on the horizon. She accepts a temporary job with the local high school and begins an affair with Lauren’s husband. He’s still the catch that he was all those years ago in high school but soon Nicola realizes there was intense anger and unhappiness in his relationship with Lauren. What is he hiding? And why is someone sending her threatening notes and leaving a dead cat on the doorstep?

Is it Lauren? Telling her to go away? Or could it be the person who killed Lauren if she’s dead? And, of course, the ultimate question, is Nicola’s life in danger? Could she disappear just like Lauren did all those years ago?

What: Join authors Don Bentley, Tosca Lee, Kathy Reichs, and Polly Stewart for an evening of great conversation, virtual that is.

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 from 7 - 9 p.m. EDT

How It Works: The doors to the main Zoom room open five minutes before the program’s start time so folks can say hello to one another and to the featured authors. After a brief welcome and get-to-know-the-authors session, attendees are divided into 4 breakout rooms, with one author assigned to each room. Recordings of these opening sessions are archived backstage at the Back Room.

Cost: Free but space will fill up fast so reserve a spot soon.