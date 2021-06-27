BOOKS: Psychological thriller brings chills to the movie set

Melissa Larsen and I are in total agreement. If a handsome movie director asks you to star in a reality-style movie set on an isolated island with just a crew and cast of five after an odd and awkward one-on-one screen test, there’s only one thing to do. Just say no.

Larsen is the author of “Shutter,” a psychological thriller whose central character is Betty Roux, a lost young beauty who has cast her previous life behind following her father’s suicide. She’s severed relationships with her boyfriend and mother and moved to New York with vague ambitions to become an actor, but with no experience.

Now she’s sleeping on the couch of her high school friend, someone she hasn’t seen in years. But in serendipitous connection, her friend’s husband works with Antony Marino, whose first — and so far only — film has won accolades. Betty loves the movie, has watched it incessantly and soon finds herself auditioning for the starring role in Marino's next film. That she gets it is a surprise as she has no acting experience at all.

Of course, she doesn’t say no.

“I don’t think I would have either at that age,” Larsen said.