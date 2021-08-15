BOOKS: Pullman story told by Region historian

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama proclaimed Chicago’s Pullman District as a National Monument, encompassing many of its surviving buildings, such as the former Pullman Palace Car Works shops; the Greenstone Church, formerly the Greenstone United Methodist Church; the A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum; workers’ homes; the Pullman Administration Clock Tower Building; Arcade Park, and the Florence Hotel, named after Pullman’s oldest daughter.

Though I vaguely knew about the town of Pullman, it had never been on my radar as a place to visit, even though it was less than 11 miles from where I lived.

“The same with me,” said Schoon, who remembered going to the Florence Hotel, one of the fanciest structures in town, to eat when young, never to return until hired by the Historic Pullman Foundation to write about the history of the town for their brochure.