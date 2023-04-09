Mystery writer Lexie Elliott, author of the bestselling “How to Kill Your Best Friend,” and “The French Girl,” talked to Times correspondent Jane Ammeson about her latest suspense novel, the just released “Bright and Deadly Things.”

JA: What was the inspiration for your book?

LE: “Bright and Deadly Things” is set in a rustic chalet, the Chalet des Anglais; the Chalet des Anglais actually does exist and was very much the inspiration for this novel. The real chalet, just like my fictional version, is owned by three Oxford colleges; it’s perched high in the French Alps and has no electricity or running water. In the year 2000, whilst I was working on my doctorate at Oxford University, I was lucky enough to be invited to spend a week there as part of a reading party. I’m happy to report that I had a lovely time and all attendees returned home in one piece—unlike in the novel—but I do remember thinking at the time that the chalet had a unique atmosphere, especially at night. When I started mulling over how I might set a novel in the world of Oxford academia without falling into the “campus thriller” trope, I suddenly remembered the Chalet des Anglais and realised it was exactly the location I was looking for.

JA: Can you tell the readers about your book?

LE: “Bright and Deadly Things” is a psychological thriller in which recently-widowed Oxford don Emily accepts an invitation to spend a week at the Chalet des Anglais with a collection of friends from the university as well as other fellows, graduates and undergraduates. With no electricity, running water or access by car, this seems like the perfect place for her to begin cutting through the fog of her grief—but before even making it to the airport, she's unnerved by a break-in at her home. Once at the chalet, tension amongst the guests is palpable. Her friends and colleagues are behaving oddly, and competition for a newly opened position has introduced a streak of meanness into the otherwise relaxing getaway. As hostilities grow and the discordant bell of the curious grandfather clock in the salon begins to invade everyone's dreams, Emily starts to wonder if the chalet's dark history has cast a shadow over the retreat. When a student disappears, Emily realizes that she'd better separate friend from foe, and real from imagined—or the next disappearance may be her own.

JA: Tell us a little about yourself?

LE: Let’s see… Well, my route to a writing career wasn’t exactly a direct one. I was brought up in Scotland, at the foot of the Highlands, and then spent seven years at Oxford University, gaining a master’s degree in physics followed by a doctorate in theoretical physics. After that I moved to London and worked in finance for an investment bank, though I was always scribbling short stories in whatever spare time I had (which wasn’t much). When I lost my job during the Global Financial Crisis and found myself unexpectedly at home with two small children, I decided to take a stab at writing a novel; that novel ultimately became my debut, The French Girl. I took another job in the city, this time for an asset management company, and for a while I combined both careers, before becoming a full time writer in 2021. I live in southwest London with my husband, our two sons and a truly extraordinary amount of sports kit. Bright and Deadly Things is my fourth novel.

JA: Anything else you'd like readers to know?

LE: If you want to know anything more about me or my books, you can find me at www.lexieelliott.com, and @lexieelliottwrites on Instagram and Facebook.