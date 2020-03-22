BOOKS: Reality is most frightening part of this ghost tale

The waters are raging to flood levels in Torrance, an isolated village in upstate New York, in Scott Carson’s supernatural thriller "The Chill." The worry, for those above ground, centers around whether the dam at the Chilewaukee Reservoir will hold. For those who work below ground, back in New York City, the fear is whether the elaborate — but aging — tunnel system that carries water from the Catskills Mountains to the city will hold as well.
But there are others, neither below ground working in the tunnels or above monitoring the water levels as the torrential rains continue. Instead they’re the supernatural remains of men and women who lived in Galesburg, a valley village in the mountains that was flooded to create the reservoir over a century ago. They are among the early settlers who refused to leave and died instead. But they have a goal — revenge.
And it seems there are only two people who can stop them. One, a championship swimmer and Coast Guard rescue standout who lost it all and turned to drugs after an unfortunate accident, and a woman law enforcement officer who was raised to believe she would join the residents of Galesburg when the time was right. And that time is now.
“The inspiration is drawn from the water system depicted in the book — the dozens of massive reservoirs in the Catskills that feed New York City,” said bestselling novelist Michael Koryta, writing for the first time under the name Scott Carson. “I read an article in The New York Times that referenced a water tunnel collapse as the single greatest threat to the city, the one thing that could actually make large portions of it uninhabitable for millions, and I thought … I can probably have some fun with this little nightmare.”
Koryta is author of such best sellers as "So Cold the River" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead," made into a movie scheduled for release this year and starring Angelina Jolie, Tyler Perry, Aiden Gillen and Jon Bernthal. Koryta has a few reasons for the name change.
“I feel like most writers secretly desire another identity. Why pass on the chance to blame someone else for your typos? Many of my literary heroes have written under multiple names, and most of them seem to have had some fun with it,” he said. “It’s also the fulfillment of a lifelong fantasy: having a name that could be spelled and pronounced. Scott Carson is going to handle the supernatural stories for me. This lets me sleep better at night. And because it has been nearly a decade since I dipped my toe into the dark side, I figured it would be worthwhile to hand the ghost stories off to another name, thus cleansing myself of their curses.”
The name he chose, Scott Carson, is one of Koryta’s favorite figures of film and literature, the scout who signed Roy Hobbs in "The Natural," but who never appears on screen. He is trusted by both Pop Fisher (good) and the Judge (evil).
“Which one of them was right to trust him?” Koryta said. “What are his motives? Since he’s so unclear and never on screen, he felt right for a pseudonym.”
Under any name, Koryta, who grew up in Bloomington, knows how to create chills. I wondered if he ever scares himself when writing.
“Sure,” he replied. “If I don’t, then it’s probably not working. A lot of times if my wife were to knock on the door of my office when I’m in the middle of an intense, frightening scene, I’ll leap onto the ceiling fan in terror and ride it around while yelling at her for scaring me. That’s a sign of good health for the book. Not for my mind, necessarily, but the book is the thing…”
When I asked Koryta if he wanted to say anything else about "The Chill," he replied that, though the ghosts are imaginary, the threat is real.
“I have to admit the research for this one was more chilling than anything I’d done before,” he said. “There are millions of people depending on water that flows for miles out of the mountains and through these hundred-year-old tunnels, and some stretches of those tunnels have never been inspected, let alone repaired. The number of high-hazard dams in this country is truly terrifying. So, leave it to me to find a reality that was more terrifying than the ghost story. But I hope it’s a good read, if nothing else.”