BOOKS: Reality is most frightening part of this ghost tale

The waters are raging to flood levels in Torrance, an isolated village in upstate New York, in Scott Carson’s supernatural thriller "The Chill." The worry, for those above ground, centers around whether the dam at the Chilewaukee Reservoir will hold. For those who work below ground, back in New York City, the fear is whether the elaborate — but aging — tunnel system that carries water from the Catskills Mountains to the city will hold as well.

But there are others, neither below ground working in the tunnels or above monitoring the water levels as the torrential rains continue. Instead they’re the supernatural remains of men and women who lived in Galesburg, a valley village in the mountains that was flooded to create the reservoir over a century ago. They are among the early settlers who refused to leave and died instead. But they have a goal — revenge.

And it seems there are only two people who can stop them. One, a championship swimmer and Coast Guard rescue standout who lost it all and turned to drugs after an unfortunate accident, and a woman law enforcement officer who was raised to believe she would join the residents of Galesburg when the time was right. And that time is now.