BOOKS: Reality TV star offers relationship advice

“Women all over the world get called crazy every day,” writes Kristen Doute, star of Bravo’s long running TV series "Vanderpump Rules," in her new book, "He’s Making You Crazy."
"But we weren’t born crazy — we were made crazy. It’s true, and I have plenty of stories to prove it. My turbulent dating history has brought me an abundance of peaks and valleys, but I didn’t get there on my own. Crazy is a two-person job.”
Indeed, Doute — who co-authored the book with Michele Alexander, who in turn was a coauthor of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," which was made into a movie of the same name starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey — has plenty of tales to tell.
But first, a little background. "Vanderpump Rules" started as a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and is centered around one of the 36 or so restaurants that Lisa Vanderpump and her husband own. This one, SUR, is in West Hollywood, and Doute was working there as a server while waiting for her acting career to take off when the series first began. Since then she’s been a main character on the show, which started its eighth season this January.
Detailing her relationships and the lessons she’s learned, including how to accept her own emotionality and not let it negatively define her, she shares her wisdom in this easy-to-read book written in her typical hilariously outspoken style.
“In the beginning, the term Crazy Kristen had negative connotations given to me by the people who called me by that name,” she said. “People would say she’s crazy, she’s psycho, she’s outlandish, she’s irrational.”
Being young, she said she allowed herself to own their opinion of her. With age and experience came wisdom.
“What does crazy mean? Is it because I’m passionate or feel strongly and stand up for what I believe in?” she asked rhetorically. “Does that make me crazy? Now I wear Crazy Kristen as a badge of honor.”
That meant being herself and not trying to change who she is to please a guy, as she did early on in relationships. After all, there are always going to be differences between two people in a relationship. The questions to ask yourself, she said, is if the differences are something you can live with and can you work out. In all, she wants us to learn from her mistakes and the wisdom she’s acquired.
Doute also sees a double standard — what she terms “himpathy” or male sympathy.
“That’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s a guy — he’s allowed to lash out or do this or do that. But if she does that, she’s crazy’,” she explained, noting that she’s not man bashing because she really likes men — we know, we’ve seen the show. “Just because we’re passionate doesn’t mean we’re insane.”
For those who love the show, there’s some juicy stuff about the people she works with. For others, the book can stand alone as a relationship guide or an interesting autobiography of a woman who turned a server job into a career as an actress. She also added James Mae, a 1970s-inspired clothing line and her “Witches of Weho” wine collection, created with costars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, to her resume.
Now she can add author to that list.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!