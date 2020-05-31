BOOKS: Reality TV star offers relationship advice

“In the beginning, the term Crazy Kristen had negative connotations given to me by the people who called me by that name,” she said. “People would say she’s crazy, she’s psycho, she’s outlandish, she’s irrational.”

Being young, she said she allowed herself to own their opinion of her. With age and experience came wisdom.

“What does crazy mean? Is it because I’m passionate or feel strongly and stand up for what I believe in?” she asked rhetorically. “Does that make me crazy? Now I wear Crazy Kristen as a badge of honor.”

That meant being herself and not trying to change who she is to please a guy, as she did early on in relationships. After all, there are always going to be differences between two people in a relationship. The questions to ask yourself, she said, is if the differences are something you can live with and can you work out. In all, she wants us to learn from her mistakes and the wisdom she’s acquired.

Doute also sees a double standard — what she terms “himpathy” or male sympathy.