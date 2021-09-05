BOOKS: Remembering Abraham Lincoln's Indiana youth

I first met William Bartelt at the Lincoln Pioneer Village in Rockford, Indiana, a city on the Ohio River in Spencer County and the place where a future president spent his formative years from 7 to 21.

Bartelt was signing copies of his award-winning book "There I Grew Up: Remembering Abraham Lincoln's Indiana Youth" (Indiana Historical Society Press) at this reconstructed village showcasing what life was like in Lincoln’s day. In other words, it was the perfect setting for a man who has studied Lincoln almost his entire life.

Spencer County, tucked away in the southwestern section of the state, is a rural swath of small towns, woods and farms. And though it’s come a long way from when Lincoln wrote of it being “a wild region with many bears and wild animals still in the woods,” it’s possible to travel down a winding country road and get the feel of what it must have been like two centuries ago. This sense of being connected to Lincoln is enhanced because there are generations of families dating back to when the Lincolns lived there and whose ancestors interacted with the Lincolns.

For Bartelt, who taught high school for 37 years and is the author of several other books, including "Abe’s Youth: Collected Works," Lincoln’s time in Indiana was personal.