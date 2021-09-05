BOOKS: Remembering Abraham Lincoln's Indiana youth

I first met William Bartelt at the Lincoln Pioneer Village in Rockford, Indiana, a city on the Ohio River in Spencer County and the place where a future president spent his formative years from 7 to 21.
Bartelt was signing copies of his award-winning book "There I Grew Up: Remembering Abraham Lincoln's Indiana Youth" (Indiana Historical Society Press) at this reconstructed village showcasing what life was like in Lincoln’s day. In other words, it was the perfect setting for a man who has studied Lincoln almost his entire life.
Spencer County, tucked away in the southwestern section of the state, is a rural swath of small towns, woods and farms. And though it’s come a long way from when Lincoln wrote of it being “a wild region with many bears and wild animals still in the woods,” it’s possible to travel down a winding country road and get the feel of what it must have been like two centuries ago. This sense of being connected to Lincoln is enhanced because there are generations of families dating back to when the Lincolns lived there and whose ancestors interacted with the Lincolns.
For Bartelt, who taught high school for 37 years and is the author of several other books, including "Abe’s Youth: Collected Works," Lincoln’s time in Indiana was personal.
“I grew up about 15 miles from the park,” Bartelt said of the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City, which encompasses land where the Lincoln’s lived and where Nancy Hanks Lincoln is buried. Lincoln’s sister, Sarah Lincoln Grigsby, who died in childbirth, is buried nearby in the Little Pigeon Baptist Church cemetery with her child in her arms.
Bartelt, with whom I recently chatted on the telephone, remembers going to the park when very young and not totally understanding Lincoln’s story.
“When I did, I began a 70-year journey,” he said. “After my first year teaching, I worked summers at the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial and at the Lincoln home in Springfield, Illinois. At the time, many people knew he’d been born and lived in Kentucky and that he lived in Illinois, but his time in Indiana wasn’t really talked about. People discounted it, but he spent almost a quarter of his life in Indiana during a time when we learn our values.”
Indeed, Lincoln’s job delivering goods by flatboat to New Orleans while working for James Gentry, a local storekeeper, introduced him to the horrors of slave auctions.
While researchers who study Lincoln in his days as an attorney and statesman in Illinois and then Washington D.C. have access to a tremendous amount of data, Southern Indiana in the early 1800s wasn’t a reservoir of written documentation of Lincoln’s time there.
Lincoln’s law partner, William Herndon, came to Spencer County after the assassination and extensively interviewed many of the people who had known Lincoln. Dennis Hanks, who was the cousin of Nancy Hanks Lincoln and lived with the Lincolns while Abe was growing up, also frequently talked to reporters.
Bartelt read those interviews, delved into census records, family histories and even uncovered land records belonging to the Lincoln family.
It all gave him a greater understanding of the people Lincoln associated with on a daily basis and dispelled the assumption that the Lincolns were isolated from others.
There was another assumption that needed dispelling as well.
“About 100 years ago, a group of people got tired of hearing that Lincoln was a diamond on a dunghill and wanted to change that perception of this region,” said Bartelt, who served as vice president of the Indiana Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission.
Forming the Southwestern Indiana Historical Society, they worked at recovering those disregarded years that Lincoln spent in Indiana and also showed that frontier life shaped the man Lincoln became.
“When the Lincolns first moved here, only the southern third of the state had been settled, and by the time they left that had increased to two thirds,” said Bartelt.
Overall, he continued, the traits we admire about Lincoln, including his ability to think for himself, his sensitivity and compassion, his ability to craft words to entertain and influence others, his curiosity and ambition and his desire to learn from books and the people he met have their roots in his Indiana years.