BOOKS: Restlessness leads to trouble in new mystery-thriller

“These women are very complicated and messy,” said Cobb in a major understatement.

Cobb, who lives in Austin, Texas, returned to her home state after graduating with an M.A. in literature from San Francisco State University and working in Hollywood for Rob Shelton, a writer and director known for such movies as "Bull Durham," "Bad Boys II," "Tin Cup" and "Cobb."

She said the inspiration for this novel came about when driving the back roads of Texas and listening to her mother tell a story about her high school days, when some rich boys invited her to their hunting club.

“They sat on their cars and shot little rabbits and I thought this could go so wrong,” said Cobb. Sophie and Cobb have other similar characteristics besides both being young mothers.

“There’s a fair amount of Sophie in me, the restless part,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s the writer in me, but there’s a part of me that wants to move places and do things.”

But Cobb, realizing that her days of going out to bars and listening to music were over, at least for the time being, didn’t join a hunt club, but instead started writing. It was a good choice, as the book has already received great reviews.