“Pasta’s cardinal virtue? Speed!” writes Frances Mayes in her newest book, Pasta Veloce: Irresistibly Fast Recipes from Under the Tuscan Sun. “Many tasty dinners can be prepared in the time it takes to boil the water, throw in the salt, and cook the pasta to pleasing perfection. Butta la pasta! That’s the cry often heard in Italian kitchens. Throw in the pasta; time to eat!”

Veloce means fast in Italian and after years of cooking with Tuscans Mayes is an admirer of their ability to improvisational skills in the kitchen. And that’s one of the lessons she and co-author and food editor Susan Wyler want to teach us. The recipes they present in their book are easily made in 30 minutes or less and they’re also wonderfully creative ranging from rustic to elegant. Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe calls for four ingredients—and two of those are salt and pepper--and has four steps to completion. Fusilli with Sausage, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, and Pine Nuts has 10 ingredients but takes only three steps to make. Fancier meals like Glittering Angel Hair with Gold Caviar are a mere three steps and calls for just nine ingredients including salt and olive oil. BLT Spaghetti, inspired by the sandwich of the same name, has eight ingredients (three of which are salt, olive oil, and black pepper) and four steps.

In other words, what could be easier?

Mayes, formerly the director of The Poetry Center, and Chair of the Department of Creative Writing at San Francisco State University, is also the author of "Under the Tuscan Sun," her memoir about how she and her husband Ed Mayes restored a long-neglected 300-year-old home in Cortona, Italy. The book chronicles all the roadblocks they endured in trying to turn the abandoned building into a place fit to live. In between disputes with workers and discoveries of more repairs needed than they had anticipated, are their journeys throughout the beautiful countryside where they visited small wineries, cheese shops and bakeries, and dined in family-run restaurants under the Tuscan stars.

An immediate hit, "Under the Tuscan Sun" landed on the New York Times bestseller list when first published in 1996 and remained there for over two years. Next came the movie, starring Diane Lane who received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance.

Mayes included recipes in ""Under the Tuscan Sun that she and Ed, who is also a poet and writer, made in their new home. So this cookbook is in some ways a continuation of that—giving readers the sense of being in the kitchens of these Tuscan women who can take scraps and leftovers and turn them into quick and easy meals. It’s a skill that Mayes and Wyler would like us to learn as well.

Mayes also wants us to go beyond the pastas we typically use, providing a chart showing the names, shapes, descriptions and uses of 40 lesser known types. Examples are radiatori or radiators, a shape that works well with a variety of sauces, trenette which translates to strings and is a traditional choice for pesto, and torchietti (small torches), similar to the better known fusilli, is for when you want a pasta that has numerous surfaces for the sauce to stick to.

Using what was in season or easily at hand, the Tuscans who taught Mayes showed her how to make pasta dishes with common ingredients we might never think of using such as raisins, cauliflower, charred carrots, green beans, lime, butternut squash, cannellini beans, breadcrumbs, potatoes and almonds.

Indeed, it was a lemon and pistachio pasta that inspired Pasta Veloce.

“This book was conceived one night over a rich and irresistible lemon and pistachio linguine served by my coauthor Susan at her house,” writes Mayes in the book’s introduction. “We marveled over how simple it is to make, despite such a luxurious effect. Everyone at the table asked Susan for the recipe. Before we poured the last drop of wine, we’d decided to write this book.”