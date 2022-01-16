BOOKS: Rich people 'play games' in new thriller

Lyla and Graham Herschel like to play games. Not board or video games. Those are too boring for this ultra-rich restless couple who live in a home high up in the Hollywood Hills and not too far from Graham’s overbearing mother, who would certainly win any mother-in-law from hell contest.

No, the games they like to play involve destroying people’s lives. And that’s what they intend to do to Demi Golding, who they believe is a high-earning executive at a tech company.

In "Good Rich People," Eliza Jane Brazier sets up an unwitting match between this heartless trio and Demi, who is homeless. But they don’t know that. By luck — and the cunning of those always on the brink of catastrophe — she has the necessary information to take them up on an offer to live on their property.

Typically, son, mother and wife set people up so they lose everything — their jobs, reputations, and money. But Demi doesn’t have any of those to lose, and she’s learned how to survive during her tumultuous childhood, a skill she really needs to try to outwit the threesome who, suffocating with boredom, have upped their game to include murder.