BOOKS: Rural Wisconsin sheriff faces her fears in new mystery

Bad Axe County has seen some bad days, but this may be the worst as Heidi Kick, former beauty queen and now sheriff, learns that the medical examiners have determined that the homeless man recently found dead had been buried alive.

Even for Kick, who is pretty tough, having survived the murder of her parents years earlier and the savage world of beauty competitions, this case is exceptionally hard. Being buried alive has always been one of her worst fears.

So begins “Black Moon Rising,” John Galligan’s third book in his Bad Axe County series.

Set in rural Wisconsin, Kick is grappling with her own fears and unresolved issues as more and more bodies are discovered. And that’s not all that’s facing Kick. Married to a former standout local baseball player, she’s the mother of three young children and is up for re-election. Some people think she should be home with her children, and start spreading lies about her.