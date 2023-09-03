S.A. Cosby describes himself as “loving the South,” and indeed, this New York Times bestselling author of the recently released “All the Sinners Bleed,” attended school at Lee-Jackson Elementary, named after Confederacy heroes Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, an irony given that Cosby is Black, and has lived his entire life in Virginia. But that also, he says, gives him the right to maintain that the South, or at least parts of it, could be better than it is.

And so, Cosby, author of “Blacktop Wasteland” and “Razorblade Tears,” takes us into Charon County where Titus Crown, a former FBI agent has returned home to care for his aging father and is now the first Black sheriff of a place where there has been little violence until recently but is seeped with racial injustices long in the past.

I had never heard of S.A. Cosby but within the span of a week, two people I was interviewing for different stories—one a Los Angeles-based mystery writer and the other the owner of a large, sprawling organic farm in rural Southwest Michigan—insisted I needed to read “All the Sinners Bleed.” If two such diverse people living such different lives recommended the book then it definitely must have broad-based appeal.

So, of course, I got a copy and quickly became a Cosby convert who The Washington Post described as “one of the most muscular, distinctive, grab-you-by-both-ears voices of American crime fiction.”

I have to agree. This is a gritty police procedural/mystery but written in a lyrical style, a story that starts when Crown, who keeps his uniforms—and as much of his life as possible—in impeccable order in the home he shares with his father, is called to an active shooter at a local high school. He and his team are not the stand by kind of group and they approach the killer who is carrying a weapon. Crown recognizes Latrell Macdonald, the young man as the troubled son of a man he graduated with from high school and who had starred on the football field with him, bringing “Charon their one and only state football championship.” That’s how close the people of Charon County know each other and how their lives intermingle.

But drugs now, particularly heroin and Oxy, are prevalent in Charon County and Crown recognizes the symptoms by looking into Latrell’s eyes which are the size of pinpricks.

“Latrell was here and not here,” writes Cosby about the killer. “He looked like a toddler who had escaped the watchful eyes of his parents and who did not yet know he was in fact lost.”

Only one person is dead, a teacher, but from there the mystery of why he was killed spirals into darkness and secrets and Crown realizes that there is a silent serial killer amongst them, getting away with murder without anyone aware of what is going on.

But this book is more complex than just solving a crime. It also involves Crown’s own past, than of those he grew up with, and those that he loves. And it’s about a reckoning for the all the past injustices which have been done.