Somehow I missed the ’90s being too busy with young kids and all that goes with that — soccer and softball games, playdates, trips to Chicago museums, and finding out, after getting home from a three-day work trip late at night, that someone had volunteered me to make cookies for the entire kindergarten class on the following day. There’s nothing like making brownies at midnight when jet-lagged and it also explains why my brownies had a layer of crème de menthe frosting. Oops.

But the ‘90s must have been a fun time, at least according to John deBary, author of “Saved by the Bellini & Other ’90s-Inspired Cocktails,” who writes in the introduction to his book that “the ’90s gave us so much to celebrate, and what better way to do just that than to make a bunch of cocktails. The drink recipes contained in this book are modern, up-to-date recipes made in loving homage to some of the best things that happened during the iconic decade.”

deBary, a master bartender as well as the author of two cocktail books (one of which Epicurious named one of the best of the year), is a judge for the L.A. Spirits Awards, Food52’s first Resident Drink Expert and was also named one of Wine Enthusiast’s 40 under 40 in 2020.

The title “Saved by the Bellini,” is a take on the name of that long-running sitcom “Saved By the Bell” and so who better to write a foreword to the book than Tiffani Thiessen, who starred as Kelly Kapowski on the show.

“This book is a brilliant walk down memory lane, from the shows and movies we were watching, to the games we were playing to the clothes we were sporting and even to the snacks we were eating after school,” she writes. “If you didn’t get your straw stuck in your Capri Sun pouch were you even a kid in the ’90s? The idea of being able to share these memories with an entirely new set of people today is wild and super fun.”

I never watched “Saved By the Bell,” or at least an entire episode, though I walked through the room while my kids and their friends watched it or I cooked dinner with the show running in the next room. I interviewed Tiffani Thiessen once about her first cookbook and was happy to learn that she was a cookbook addict like me.

Looking at the drawings in this fun cookbook, I realized the 1990s was the decade that computers were more like typewriters with screens attached, cell phones came in bags and were very large, and that human history can be divided into before and after the release of the 1995 movie, “Clueless,” which I also never saw. I do know, though, that it introduced the phrase “as if,” that I’ve heard a million times, usually with an eye roll by the person who is saying it. I can’t go back in time, but I can celebrate my lost decade with the cocktails in deBary’s book, including Fruity Scotch, which is simple enough as it involves soaking some type of fruity and sweet-tasting cereal in Scotch and such other cocktails as Frosted Tips (because it seems like heartthrobs of the time Freddie Prinze and Val Kilmer appropriated this hairstyle) and Ay Mockarena because before there were TikTok dance challenges there was the four-step dance called the Macarena which was so easy even I could do it.

And probably the ultimate cocktail. and in homage to Apple computers, deBary created The Apple Mac-Tini which changed the machines from the aforementioned typewriters with screens to sleek designs in translucent colors, including lime green as the decade wound its way to the new millennium.

So mix up one of deBary’s cocktails and sit back for a trip a decade long gone but one that left a distinct mark on how we live today.