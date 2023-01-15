BOOKS: Screenwriter releases her first novel

Point Mettier, Alaska is no one’s idea of paradise. Its inhabitants—all 205 of them—live in the same high-rise apartment building and the only access to town is by a tunnel or the sea.

But Point Mettier is perfect for many of those who live there. It’s a chance to invent new names, new identities and new lives. For some, it’s a safe harbor such as an escape from an abusive spouse. For others the reasons to disappear into the void of a place like Point Mettier are darker. And so when a severed hand and foot washes up on shore and Cara Kennedy, a police detective arrives from Anchorage, she finds the inhabitants to be aloof and evasive. Everyone, it seems, has something to hide.

“City Under One Roof” is the first novel written by Iris Yamashita, a screenwriter who was nominated for an Academy Award for the movie "Letters from Iwo Jima." The inspiration, she says, comes from a documentary about Whittier, Alaska she watched more than 20 years ago. At the time, Whittier only was accessible by boat or through a 2.5-mile long tunnel.

“Jumping off point for me was the tunnel,” says Yamashita, who has been working in Hollywood for 15 years developing material for both film and streaming, “I had the feeling I was going down into the rabbit hole like Alice in Wonderland. Cara is like Alice, she too fell down the rabbit hole.”

And there Cara meets a wide range of quirky characters including Lonnie, who has a moose she has rescued as a pet and Amy, a teenager who delivers the Asian food her mother makes to the building’s residents.

Cara has her own burdens, her family died in a tragic, terrifying way. And working with local policeman, Joe Barkowski, stirs feelings she has thought were gone forever.

But even as their feelings for each other grow, the two have to contend with another crisis. A storm closes the tunnel and the residents of Point Mettier—and Cara—are trapped. But though help from the mainland is days away, mayhem is close by when a gang from further north arrives to terrorize the community and that’s when everyone’s secrets start to come out.

Yamashita has always loved writing and for a while it was a hobby. She has a degree in mechanical engineering and says her “Asian parents always told her ‘you can’t make a living as a writer.’”

“And so I worked at my day job until I had a contract in my hand and then I quit,” she says. “Now I’m working on my next book.”