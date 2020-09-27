BOOKS: Second City is the star of book on Chicago's comedy institution

Shortly before beginning his prison sentence, former Illinois governor and self-proclaimed “political prisoner” Rod Blagojevich dropped in at The Second City to catch a performance of “Rod Blagojevich Superstar!” The musical was a raucous take on the politician’s rise and fall, but Blago seemed unconcerned.
“He stayed for the show and came on the stage afterward,” said Liz Kozak, who co-authored with Sheldon Patinkin “The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History” (Agate Midway 2019; $28.36 Amazon price).
Blago, who was known for his thick mane of black hair, had one objection to actor Joey Bland’s portrayal of him. And it wasn’t because he came across as an arrogant narcissist, but because of a hairbrush. It was too small, and so Blago sent a bigger hairbrush and a note, “This is the right size. Big not small. Good luck with the show, as fictional as it is.”
If you like to laugh, then some of your guffaws over the last six decades (depending upon how old you are) most likely stem in part from Second City, Chicago’s improvisational theater whose name originated from journalist A. J. Liebling’s put-down of the city as being culturally inferior to New York.
Giggle at Steve Carrell in “The Office,” guffaw at the opening monologue on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and chuckle at anything Aidy Bryant does on “Saturday Night Live”? They got their start at The Second City. So did Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Jason Sudeikis.
“Steve Carrell was Stephen Colbert’s mentor,” said Kozak, director of Editorial and Content Development at The Second City. “Bill Murray and John Candy actually started working at Second City at the same time.”
For those who like comedy, this book is a fun scrapbook of witty anecdotes, photos, playbills, posters and short bios, as well as vignettes taking us through 60 years of history.
When “Saturday Night Live” aired in 1975, the nation suddenly knew what Chicagoans had known for some time — The Second City was cool.
“Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd became household names and it was like everyone wanted to know where they came from,” said Kozak, who before starting at The Second City in 2013, worked at Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Studios in Chicago.
Interestingly, while those names are easy to associate with The Second City, the late Joan Rivers is not.
Kozak describes how Rivers, who wasn’t familiar with improvisation or the theater, spent five long hours waiting to try out for the comedy troupe in 1961.
“She flew into a rage when she realized there was no script,” she said. That tantrum included cussing, screams and the throwing of a glass ashtray.
Whether Rivers intended to or not, she got the job.
