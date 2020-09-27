BOOKS: Second City is the star of book on Chicago's comedy institution

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly before beginning his prison sentence, former Illinois governor and self-proclaimed “political prisoner” Rod Blagojevich dropped in at The Second City to catch a performance of “Rod Blagojevich Superstar!” The musical was a raucous take on the politician’s rise and fall, but Blago seemed unconcerned.

“He stayed for the show and came on the stage afterward,” said Liz Kozak, who co-authored with Sheldon Patinkin “The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History” (Agate Midway 2019; $28.36 Amazon price).

Blago, who was known for his thick mane of black hair, had one objection to actor Joey Bland’s portrayal of him. And it wasn’t because he came across as an arrogant narcissist, but because of a hairbrush. It was too small, and so Blago sent a bigger hairbrush and a note, “This is the right size. Big not small. Good luck with the show, as fictional as it is.”

If you like to laugh, then some of your guffaws over the last six decades (depending upon how old you are) most likely stem in part from Second City, Chicago’s improvisational theater whose name originated from journalist A. J. Liebling’s put-down of the city as being culturally inferior to New York.