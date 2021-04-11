BOOKS: 'Social Graces' offers the story of Alva Vanderbilt and Caroline Astor

“Mrs. Astor was the gate keeper, the reigning queen; she decided who was invited to her annual ball,” Rosen said, noting that only 400, the number her ball room could hold, were invited to this ball, and thus they were deemed to be the elitist of the elite. “If you weren’t invited, you either left town or turned off all your lights and pretended you were out of town.”

Determined to replace Caroline, Alva hosted her famous Masquerade Ball at her Fifth Avenue mansion, inviting 1,200, though not Caroline, who finally was able to get an invitation. It was so excessive, it helped catapult Alva to the top.

Rosen didn’t want to just write about these women, she wanted to know them.

“I admired both Caroline and Alva for several reasons, and I disliked them for several reasons,” she said. “Alva certainly wouldn’t have been mother of the year.”

And yes, it is true. Alva locked her daughter Consuelo in her room so she couldn’t marry the man she loved, and instead forced her to wed the impoverished Charles Spencer-Churchill, the 9th Duke of Marlborough.