“How do you meet a mother at her son’s grave near the football field where he had once made the crowds roar and not want to help her figure out what happened to her kid?” says Beth Macy, author of the New York bestseller "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America."
Her book takes us from board room and pharmaceutical laboratories to the rural heartlands and the McMansions of suburbia, as well as to cemeteries and even into prison to follow-up on an interview to help find those answers. She talked to doctors, read trial transcriptions in cases of big pharmaceutical companies accused of hiding information about the addictiveness of their drugs, and she conferred with law enforcement.
When Macy first started researching her book, she wondered if it would be out-of-date by the time she finished. Unfortunately, it isn’t. Between 1999 and 2017, 702,000 people died from opioid overdoses. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provisional data for 2018, adjusted for delays in reporting, showed a slight decrease. Unfortunately, the decline was so light that it’s questionable whether it really was the start of a trend. And no matter what, death rates are still extremely high.
Indeed, sometimes Macy was still typing interviews of people she had talked to when she received word they had overdosed.
“I listened to the stories of how people became addicted,” she says, noting that, sadly, many stories were typical. “People were injured or in pain from surgery, were over-prescribed opioids and became addicted.
“A woman who lost her job in the coal fields and had gall bladder surgery became addicted because she was over-prescribed and in the end no doctor would write her a prescription,” Macy said. “Her neighbor had surgery and had also lost her job and needed money to pay for her high blood pressure medicine and pay her rent, so she sold her medicine to her.”
Over-prescribing often started a downward spiral — lost jobs, broken marriages, families finally worn out from helping them over and over again, homelessness and finally death. Mothers told her of daughters who used sex to get meds. Stress communities where the addiction and death rates are high are everywhere, though Macy notes that in upper income areas people are “still cloaked in this sense of stigma and shame.”
It’s a crisis that impacts us now and will continue to do so in the future.
“We've lost generations in some of these stress communities, including a county in Tennessee where I'm told that 90% of the children are being raised by someone else,” she said, noting that one police chief said educating people was part of the solution. “I want to get the stories out, to help.”