BOOKS: The crisis of working-class America

I wasn’t the first person to tell Kristof and WuDunn about such a loss — because seeing your hometown hollowed out, losing population and good paying manufacturing jobs, echoes through you — it’s a sadness because I loved growing up there.

“Sheryl and I are so struck with stories like yours,” Kristof told me, noting that he’s familiar with what's happened to the steel mill cities of Northwest Indiana and their current commitments to rebuild and reimagine their identities. "Wherever we are, whenever we talk about the book, people come up to us and say, 'I grew up in a tiny town in Tennessee, Ohio or West Virginia' — anywhere — and say, 'This happened to me.'"

"Tightrope" tells the tale of an America that is still in the process of losing well-paying jobs, where people work two or more jobs just to make ends meet, where one illness can turn into a bankruptcy for those who are uninsured or underinsured, and where opioids and other drugs lead to incarceration, early death and family destruction.

Like me, like most of us, Kristof has seen it firsthand as well, and he propels the book from that point of view. He grew up in Yamhill, Oregon, on a sheep and cherry farm, and traces what happened to the kids who rode with him on the Number 6 bus to Yamhill Grade School and then Yamhill Carlton High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}