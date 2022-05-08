BOOKS: The heyday of Wisconsin supper clubs is recalled with relish in new book

Men arriving in big cars with women swathed in diamonds and furs walking into softly lit dining rooms filled with the sounds of music, laughter and the clinking of ice cubes in cocktail glasses. Relish trays and sizzling thick steaks placed on white linen tablecloths next to crisply starched napkins.

All are hallmarks of the bygone days of super clubs, once almost forgotten and almost gone, but now trendy and the subject of not one nor two, but three books by Ron Faiola, including the most recent, “The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story: An Illustrated History, with Relish” (Agate Midway 2021; $26.66).

Faiola, a native of Wisconsin, which seems to have the most supper clubs of any state, went deep into their history. Along the way he dispelled several major myths, including that the first American supper club was established in the 1920s in Beverly Hills, California by Milwaukee native Lawrence Frank.

“It always bothered me because it named the guy, but not the supper club,” said Faiola. “And why Beverly Hills and not New York City or even Wisconsin? Once I delved into the Frank family history, I had my answers, which became chapter one in the book.”

There was another legend to question as well. Faiola visited close to 150 of the places in the course of writing the three books and creating the 2011 documentary “Wisconsin Supper Clubs — An Old Fashioned Experience,” but there was a guy named Al (last name Capone) who seemed to have visited even more — at least according to claims of club owners. Faiola demolished that legend as well.

It was the documentary and his first book which fueled the supper club resurgence, said Faiola.

“When I started working on it in 2010, most supper clubs were really under the radar and taken for granted,” he said. “Once the movie came out on PBS stations around the state and later nationwide, it provided viewers with images and stories of places that were new to them. The film was a big hit, and in what seemed like overnight, the clubs in the film became a destination.”

Offering an example, Faiola tells me that in 2010 the Buckhorn Supper Club in Milton, Wisconsin did three lobster boil dinners each summer. Since the movie’s release, the demand is such the club is doing 12 per season. As more proof, he noted that last summer people tailgated in the parking lot for three to four hours while waiting to get into Ishnala on Mirror Lake in Delten, Wisconsin.

“The great return to the restaurants of yesteryear has not only drawn more people to the clubs, but there is now a wide range of supper club souvenirs: glasses, apparel, posters and even more books,” he said.

If you’re addicted to Faiola’s supper club books, you’re in luck. Faiola is already planning to gather more material by visiting even more places. That’s a lot of relish trays to try.

But what about the supper clubs of yore? If Faiola could go back in time one, which ones would he choose?

“It would be really interesting to see what one of the original 1880s London supper clubs was like,” he replied. “I've read newspaper accounts by undercover police that were checking on them, and it sounded like the club members were having a pretty wild time. In that same vein, I would also like to have been at The Supper Club in 1895 in New York City. It was the first U.S. supper club, and they were a free-spirited bunch inspired by the London clubs. As far as in Wisconsin, meeting William Beebe Lencioni when he was opening Kilbourn Gardens in Sturtevant in the 1920s would be very interesting, to say the least. He was such a scoundrel.”

