BOOKS: 'The Other Mrs.'

After staying up late reading "The Other Mrs." by Chicago author Mary Kubica, I have a word of advice for women. If your husband's sister commits suicide, and her home on a remote island off the coast of Maine is yours if you agree to live there and take care of her defiant teenaged daughter, just say no.

But unfortunately, Sadie, a Chicago physician, didn’t do that. Instead, after a brief lapse in consciousness where she walked out of an operating room and was later found on the edge of the roof, she and her husband Will — a charming and handsome man with an eye for ladies — take the offer.

Sadie was about to lose her job and her license and besides, she’s just found out that Will was having an affair. So the couple pack up their children and move into Alice’s home.

It’s the kind of place where doors squeak at night, the wind howls outside and the frayed rope Alice used to hang herself still swings from the rafter in the attic.

Then, things take even more sinister of a turn when Morgan, a nearby neighbor, is found murdered in her home.