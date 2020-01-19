When a developer purchased Carl Street Studios, a historic property adjacent to where Keith Stolte and his partner lived, with plans to demolish and replace it with condominiums, Stolte knew that Chicago would lose not only architectural treasure but also a connection to its artistic history.
That was enough for Stolte, an attorney specializing in intellectual property and unfair competition litigation, and his neighbors and other historic preservationists to spring into action.
“Before the Chicago Fire, there were few artists of note in the city,” said Stolte, author of “Chicago Artist Colonies” (History Press 2019; $21.99).
But as the city rebuilt, that all changed and soon there were many artist colonies — places where artists working in all mediums could live, work and share their creative spirit with each other.
In other words, it was very personal for Stolte, who also has a history degree from the University of Chicago. He tried talking to the developer, but realized the developer did not appreciate the value of the building, which dated back to the late 1800s.
“Several of us developed a plan to landmark the block,” Stolte said. “Once you have that, the owner wouldn’t be able to tear it down.”
What is usually a long process was expedited by the city in record time.
“I think we set the record for provisional landmark status, but the developer got his demolition permit a few days before that,” Stolte said. “Before he could demolish the building, he had to present a plan and go in front of the Landmark Commission, which could take two years. He didn’t want to wait that long, so he threw in the towel.”
Now, Carl Street Studios anchors the West Burton Place Historic District, a Chicago landmark. This story became another in the long line of fascinating tales of Chicago’s artist colonies discussed in Stolte’s book, which highlights the impact of artist colonies and how they led to Chicago’s development as a major cultural center.
“Writing the book, I not only wanted to talk about the buildings but also about some of the people who lived there — there were so many fascinating people,” Stolte said. “I learned a lot from doing research which I thought were very interesting. In the Fine Arts Building, for example, I talk about Pauline Palmer who lived at Tree Street Studios. She’s almost unknown but in 1905 most people in Chicago would have known who she was.”
Nor do many of us know about the beautiful and feisty Margaret Anderson, founder of the art and literary magazine, The Little Review, who resided in the Fine Arts Building.
“She was so hellbent on continuing to publish and did so even when at one point she had no more money to pay the rent in the Fine Arts Building,” said Stolte. “She and her sister, who had several children, and her servant had to move out and for six months lived in tents on a Lake Michigan beach. All these famous people such as Ben Hecht and Sherwood Anderson would come visit her there.”