BOOKS: The unexpected story of a deaf, blind, pink puppy

Melissa Shapiro could have said no when asked to foster a deaf, blind, and traumatized puppy.

After all, Shapiro, a veterinarian with a busy practice, already had six rescue dogs, a husband and three college-aged children in her home. She certainly didn’t have the time, energy or room to take on a highly anxious puppy who weighed less than two pounds and whose pink color has earned him the name of Piglet.

But Shapiro said yes to the dog. And though it initially wasn’t easy, she and her family didn’t give up.

She recounts Piglet’s transformation from a fearful and reclusive animal into a happy, confident pooch with his own Facebook page and Instagram account in her just released book, "Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf Blind Pink Puppy and His Family."

“I am a very routine oriented person,” said Shapiro who lives in Connecticut. “My other dogs happily integrate into my daily schedule, which makes having so many relatively easy. When Piglet arrived, he literally turned things upside down. He had no idea where he was or what to expect, so he screamed and carried on for hours a day.”

And so to help Piglet adapt, Shapiro adapted as well, changing her schedule to accommodate Piglet’s needs.