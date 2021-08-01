BOOKS: The unexpected story of a deaf, blind, pink puppy

Melissa Shapiro could have said no when asked to foster a deaf, blind, and traumatized puppy.
After all, Shapiro, a veterinarian with a busy practice, already had six rescue dogs, a husband and three college-aged children in her home. She certainly didn’t have the time, energy or room to take on a highly anxious puppy who weighed less than two pounds and whose pink color has earned him the name of Piglet.
But Shapiro said yes to the dog. And though it initially wasn’t easy, she and her family didn’t give up.
She recounts Piglet’s transformation from a fearful and reclusive animal into a happy, confident pooch with his own Facebook page and Instagram account in her just released book, "Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf Blind Pink Puppy and His Family."
“I am a very routine oriented person,” said Shapiro who lives in Connecticut. “My other dogs happily integrate into my daily schedule, which makes having so many relatively easy. When Piglet arrived, he literally turned things upside down. He had no idea where he was or what to expect, so he screamed and carried on for hours a day.”
And so to help Piglet adapt, Shapiro adapted as well, changing her schedule to accommodate Piglet’s needs.
It was tough at first, and the family, though dedicated to doing what was best for Piglet, worried just how much attention and accommodation he would continue to need as he got older.
But like the Beatles song “All You Need is Love,” the Shapiros found that Piglet quickly responded to lots of hugs, a predictable daily schedule, and their friendly pack of rescued canines.
“The other dogs were very accommodating to Piglet,” Shapiro said. “They learned to play with him gently, and they brought him into their playtime, being careful to include him when he lost track of where they were.”
In three months, his screams had subsided as he became more and more comfortable with his new life.
Videos on YouTube show Piglet happily playing with dogs at least twice his size.
And his endearing, sweet personality has made Piglet a rock star, with a social media reach including 256,000 Instagram and 181,000 Facebook followers.
“My initial idea when adopting Piglet was to raise awareness for rescued dogs and specifically disabled dogs and other animals,” says Shapiro. “Piglet’s Facebook page and then Instagram account were effective platforms for increasing exposure and fundraising for rescue organizations. Our Piglet Mindset educational program began early on so we had a dual purpose for our social media accounts. As the educational outreach grew and expanded, followers were eager to support our work with donations. Creating our nonprofit organization, Piglet International Inc., was the next step in growing Piglet Mindset and continuing to educate and advocate for dogs with disabilities.”
Like many stars, Piglet loves having an audience and laps up being the center of attention. Because he needs all that plus almost constant physical affection, the family takes him almost everywhere they go.
Though that can be somewhat limiting, Shapiro says she doesn’t mind.
“He is a happy little dog,” she says. “He brings joy to everything he does, and he has a way of making sure we all join him and pause for a smile. Piglet has turned out to be a sweet, happy, and inspiring little dog for people all around the world. I have absolutely no regrets. It’s a lot of fun to be his mom.”
To learn more about Piglet and Piglet Mindset educational outreach, visit PigletMindset.org. Follow Piglet on Facebook at Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy, and Instagram @pinkpigletpuppy.