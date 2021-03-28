BOOKS: Three women linked by one French country chateau

The third woman is Marthe Simone, a teacher and writer, who at first wanted to avoid any activities that could put her at risk from the Nazis during World War II, but then became an active participant in helping hide Jewish children at the chateau.

“She, like the other two women, deserved to have her own book,” Dray said. “But then I saw the importance of telling all their stories in one novel. I was a government major in college and then I went to law school, but I was really only a lawyer for 10 minutes. But I’ve always been interested in government as people, this story is about the rise of the republic and the continued survival of the public.”

Writing about the Chateau Lafayette became so much a part of Dray’s everyday living that when she saw the castle for the first time, she was so nervous she had to have her husband hold the camera.

“All the video I took is very shaky,” she said.

Indeed, she becomes so immersed in her stories that when she was writing “America’s First Daughter,” she found herself speaking with a southern accent. That passion is evident in one of the take-aways she hopes readers get from reading "The Women of Chateau Lafayette."

“The Franco-American alliance saved this country three times over,” Dray said. “This book is relevant to those in powdered wigs and those today.”

