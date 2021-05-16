BOOKS: Thriller brings menace to idyllic setting

Shelby Tebow vanishes after leaving her baby at home with her husband to take a late night run — a pretext to meet her lover. But unfortunately, she doesn’t make it.

Her disappearance is the first, but not the last. Before long, another mother, this one named Meredith Dickey, and her 6-year-old daughter, Delilah, will vanish as well. But there’s a twist to these disappearances. Though Meredith’s body is found a few weeks later, with her death apparently from a self-inflicted knife wound, it appears that Delilah is gone for good. A note warns “You’ll never find her. Don’t even try.”

But then, 11 years later, Delilah’s father receives a phone call. She’s been found, having escaped from a basement where she was abused and confined in the dark. Now 17, except for her red hair she’s different, but then so is the family. As happy as they are that she is safely home, in many ways she’s a stranger.

“The idea just came to me and I started thinking people who were missing, and what happens when they come home, and after all the media attention is done,” said Chicago-area author Mary Kubica, who explores that conundrum in her latest mystery-thriller, "Local Woman Missing" (Park Row Books, $27.99). “I wondered how a family adapts and how they rebuild their relationships. Her brother doesn’t even remember her.”