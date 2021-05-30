BOOKS: Thriller explores what, if anything, is real

“Several years back, I hired a photographer to take pictures of my two children,” Carter wrote in answer to questions I emailed to her. “The pictures came back, and they were beautiful, but my children’s eyes in the photos were cobalt blue, not their actual color. ‘I want my children’s eyes to be their real color,’ I said. She responded: ‘There is no real color.’ That sentence stuck with me. I started to think about the psychology behind that idea: There's no real color, there's no real anything. Delta Dawn doesn't feel restricted to the reality of the situation. She alters an image to make it what she needs it to be.”

This is the first book for Carter, who graduated from Harvard with honors and previously worked as an actress. Though she says she’s not a good photographer, she took classes in both photography and photo editing while writing the book.

“I learned enough so that I understand some of the basic concepts,” she says. “I did a good deal of research on photo editing and the various ways in which one can alter pictures of people.”

When it came to her characters, Carter let them evolve as she wrote, including Dawn.

“I didn't want her to edit herself,” she says. "I wanted her to go as far as possible.”

