BOOKS: Thriller offers look at psychological disorder

Poor Patty Watts. She did everything she could for her daughter, Rose Gold, who was confined to a wheelchair, allergic to everything and struggled with an unbelievable number of health issues beginning at birth.

Patty couldn’t work because she devoted herself to her daughter’s care. Luckily neighbors were kind, holding fundraisers and helping Patty any way they could. She was described as a supermom.

Only she wasn’t. Instead, she was constantly feeding Rose Gold ipecac, making her vomit and manipulating doctors, for example by getting one to put the 2-year-old girl on a feeding tube and then not giving her the amount of food she needed. All this was to ensure that Rose Gold would remain gravely ill.

When she was discovered, Patty went from a hero to prison, where she spent five years for aggravated child abuse. Rose Gold, in the meantime, had a child and learned to live on her own.

Then Patty was released from prison and needed a place to live. Would Rose take her in? And what would happen when she did?

That’s the question Chicago native Stephanie Wrobel asks in her recently released book, “Darling Rose Gold,” a tense thriller that opens with Rose Gold picking her mother up from prison.