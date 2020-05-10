BOOKS: Thriller tackles challenges for women in the work world

“I had the idea for 'The Herd' a few years ago, when I was trying to come up with a great setting for a mystery: somewhere exclusive and tightly knit, with its own complex social dynamics,” said Bartz, whose first novel, "The Lost Night," was optioned for TV by actress Mila Kunis’ production company, Orchard Farm.

“A light bulb went off when I pictured 'The Herd' with the H-E-R in purple, and I was off and running," Bartz said. "'The Herd' is a dark and twisty take on commercial feminism, ambition and the pressures of being a woman in the world, and hopefully it's a super fun read.”

Bartz, who never outlines, but allows her many plot twists to “develop organically" as she writes, said she learns about her characters while working on her first draft.

“Trust me, at the beginning they were much less interesting,” she said. “Once I'd hammered out the theme I wanted to explore — how hard it is for women to succeed in a man's world, I wanted all the female characters to have very different approaches to success.”

Where the book goes is as much a surprise to Bartz as it is to her readers.