BOOKS: Thriller tackles Hollywood misbehavior

In "Pretty as a Picture," Elizabeth Little’s latest thriller, film director Marissa Dahl accepts a job to work on an isolated island off the coast of Delaware with the notoriously erratic director Tony Rees.
When she arrives on the set, Dahl doesn’t know much about her new job, except that the movie is about a woman who was murdered there two decades ago. Dahl doesn’t know what happened to the last film editor, the one she’s replacing, or who murdered the woman.
But finding the answer to the latter, it seems, is one of her job requirements, at least according to Rees.
Little knows Hollywood. Her husband had many miserable years there working in the business (he’s now getting a degree in social worker) and she’s met her share of outrageous and egotistical directors.
Typical bad Hollywood behavior isn’t of interest to Little.
“What did interest me, however, was when bad behavior was readily excused on account of imagined artistic merit,” she said. “For instance, if you watch Vivian Kubrick’s "Making ‘The Shining’," there’s footage of Kubrick treating Shelley Duvall like absolute crap. It’s immediately followed by an interview in which you can watch Duvall, in real time, convincing herself that Kubrick was just doing it for her own good. Whether the turmoil is actually necessary is the central question of the book.”
But there’s more going on besides a megalomaniacal director and an old unsolved murder. Rees wants the movie to convey, in graphic detail, the woman’s death; numerous scandals are about to erupt and before long, another woman is found dead. Will she be next, Marissa wonders?
Little may not like Hollywood, but she does like Marissa.
“She’s particularly dear to me because she’s so deeply uncool and sweet and weird,” she says. “She’s vulnerable and awkward and loyal and hilarious and annoying and really, really good at her job. I love her. I hope readers love her, too.”