BOOKS: True-crime novel set in turn-of-the-century New York

If only Florence had learned from this brush with the law, but, alas, she didn’t. And reading about her exploits is a fascinating true crime story as well as insight into a world so much different than ours.

McConnell, a college English instructor at Walla Walla Community College-Clarkston Campus in Washington, is the author of other historic true crime books including “The Adventuress: Murder, Blackmail, and Confidence Games in the Gilded Age,” which was a 2011 Gold Medal-Independent Publisher Book Award/True Crime Category.

Drawing upon scandalous but long forgotten crimes, McConnell said that at first she didn’t think there would be enough material to write “The Belle of Bedford Avenue."

She had to go beyond what she could find in The New York Times to ferret out more about the case, reading through lots more newspapers, many that were only available on microfilm through interlibrary loan.

“But when I dug into it, there were a lot of interesting items — such as, the hotel's being at Ground Zero and the teenagers hanging out at Coney Island — and then I found the reference to her subsequent incarcerations,” she said, adding that she had to order the microfilm of one of the trial transcripts from the John Jay College, because the topic was so racy that the newspapers wouldn't print it.