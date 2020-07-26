BOOKS: Turow's latest legal thriller delves into pharmaceutical world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandy Stern is a fragile 85, after having survived several devastating bouts of cancer and dealing with several other ailments and the deaths of his two wives. But then his longtime friend Kiril Pafko asks Stern, a noted defense lawyer, to represent him on charges of insider trading and murder.

Though doubtful as to whether he has the physical strength and mental acuity to do so, Stern owes it to Pafko, a brilliant medical doctor, Nobel Prize-winning scientist and one of the creators of g-Livia, touted as an amazing breakthrough in cancer treatment. Stern knows the latter firsthand as Pafko successfully treated him with g-Livia, putting his aggressive cancer into remission.

But Stern was one of the lucky ones; g-Livia also can have deadly side effects, a fact that Pafko is said to have tried to hide by altering test data. Pafko also sold off great amounts of stock in his company that is making the drug, hence the insider trading charge.

And so begins "The Last Case," Scott Turow’s latest courtroom thriller. Turow, who is retiring from his legal practice next month, has worked as a lawyer in Chicago for decades. He also is the bestselling author of "Presumed Innocent," "The Burden of Proof," "Innocent" and other novels, several of which have been made into movies and in all have sold more than 40 million copies.