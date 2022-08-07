BOOKS: U.S. Marine and his Afghani interpreter tell the story of their 'unshakeable bond'

After serving in Afghanistan for seven months in the Helmand River Valley, where the single bloodiest battle of that war took place, resulting in the deaths of 25 Marines and the wounding of 200 more, Marine Major Thomas Schueman redeployed to Afghanistan for a second time.

During his second deployment Schueman, a Chicago native, was a member of the First Reconnaissance Battalion and an adviser to the Afghan National Army before returning home for a final time.

But Schueman, a Rifle Platoon Commander in Company K who was awarded a Purple Heart, wasn’t ready to celebrate. He had unfinished business. Driven by honor and commitment, values he’d learned from his mother, he was determined to get his interpreter, Zainullah Zaki, and his wife and children safely out of Afghanistan as well. Zak was told that for his work for the military, he’d be granted a visa as an award. But when it wasn’t immediately granted, Schueman promised to work both day and night to help make that happen.

It was a promise made and one that would take over a decade to achieve.

Finally, just six days before the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, Zak and his family were able to board a plane for the U.S. While seemingly a happy ending, it’s only partially so. Zak has a visa, but unless he is granted permanent status, when the visa expires in about two months he will have to leave America and return to Afghanistan, where his life will be in danger.

“Our interpreters provide a valuable service and that makes them extremely vulnerable,” said Schueman in a recent phone conversation. “While we carry rifles, rockets and grenades and have a platoon to protect us, our interpreters don’t. That puts them at significant risk from the Taliban.

“He wanted something better for his country than Taliban rule and worked hard to achieve it,” said Schueman who is currently on a different tour. This time around he’s promoting “Always Faithful: A Story of War in Afghanistan, the Fall of Kabul, and the Unshakeable Bond Between a Marine and an Interpreter,” the book he co-authored with Zak. It’s a compelling look at the two and the bond they formed, as well as a parallel examination of their lives and what brought them together to fight a common enemy.

Perseverance and faithfulness are traits Schueman saw when growing up.

“My brave mother showed that in all the years since she made the decision to have me when she was 19,” said Schueman about his parent who became a police officer to support her family. “She sacrificed for her children. It wasn’t her calling to be a police officer but she spent 27 years doing so as it provided the opportunity to help her family.”

Schueman didn’t plan to write a book.

“I just wanted to get a visa,” he said. “Semper Fidelis — always faithful — shouldn’t be, and isn’t, just words on paper.”