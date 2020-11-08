BOOKS: Valpo author continues series of 'cozy mysteries'

“In my book, she’s always reading tea leaves,” said Tsoutsouris.

The Flower Shop series takes place in the town of New Chapel, a stand-in for Valparaiso.

“'Goddess of Green St.' is a mix of Saugatuck, the Lake Michigan town in southwest Michigan, and Key West,” said Tsoutsouris who lives part-time in Key West, Florida. “I like to give people a point of reference.”

Before she became a writer, Tsoutsouris, who holds a master’s degree from Purdue University, worked as an elementary school teacher. After taking time off to care for her young son and daughter, Tsoutsouris became somewhat restless despite learning to macrame, and so signed up for a correspondence course on how to write children’s books. She took it, wrote one, got it published and went on to write another 20.

Her next shot at publication wasn’t quite so successful. Tsoutsouris wrote a romance novel she describes as horrible. The publisher agreed, rejecting her book. Always full of energy, Tsoutsouris immediately began attending as many conferences on the subject as possible and broke into that market as well.