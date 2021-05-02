BOOKS: Veteran reporter recounts Cubs' biggest moments

Carrie Muskat, who started covering the Chicago Cubs in 1987, has written "The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the Chicago Cubs" (Triumph Books 2021; $16.95).
“Really, there are more than 50 moments because it was hard to limit them, so it’s 50-plus,” Muskat told me in an early morning phone interview. “I always say I’m bad at math.”
Totally immersed in baseball and the Cubs, Muskat’s latest book has an introduction by Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman for the Cubs and a three-time All-Star who, in 2016, helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. Her other books include "Banks to Sandberg to Grace: 5 Decades of Love & Frustration with Chicago Cubs."
Described as “the perfect primer for new Cubs fans and an essential addition to a seasoned fan's collection,” the new book recounts the living history of the team and features such greats as Ryne Sandberg, Ron Santo, Anthony Rizzo and Ernie Banks.
Muskat, who has conducted numerous interviews with players, at times takes a different approach in her book by not only relying upon her own interactions, but also by talking to people who worked behind the scenes about the moments included in "The Big 50." It was a way to gain a new perspective on some of the players, such as Sammy Sosa, that she knew so well.
“I talked to broadcaster Craig Lynch about Pat Hughes, the radio play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, and got his insights,” Muskat said as an example of her approach.
In some ways, her decades covering the Cubs were like being part of a large family. In her time writing about Major League Baseball — she started in 1981 — Muskat said she’s watched players like Kerry Wood, the two-time All Star pitcher who is now retired, grow. The same goes for Anthony Rizzo.
“I’ve enjoyed talking to people’s families, like Anthony’s, just talking about things,” Muskat said. “I covered Shawon Dunston and then his son.”
In her book, Dunston shares his insight on Andre Dawson in Moment 16, titled “The Hawk.” Dunston recalls having a locker between Dawson and Sandberg, who he describes as the quietest guys in the world. “Combined, they didn’t say more than 20 words a day, and I’m not exaggerating.”
At the time, Dunston says he was “talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.” But by being between them, he learned to be quiet and think about the game before the game. “I learned how to be a professional because of Andre Dawson and Ryne Sandberg.”
These scenes from the book support Muskat’s contention that players are really just people.
“That’s one of the biggest things,” she said. “Even if they’re superstars, they’re just people, when you get to know them.”
There have been changes. Reporters used to spend time in the dugout, but not anymore.
“It’s not as relaxed,” she said. “My favorite time is spring training, which is more relaxed.”
Muskat is freelancing now, but she still is on the sports beat.
“There’s always a story; every player has one,” she said.