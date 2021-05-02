BOOKS: Veteran reporter recounts Cubs' biggest moments

Carrie Muskat, who started covering the Chicago Cubs in 1987, has written "The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the Chicago Cubs" (Triumph Books 2021; $16.95).

“Really, there are more than 50 moments because it was hard to limit them, so it’s 50-plus,” Muskat told me in an early morning phone interview. “I always say I’m bad at math.”

Totally immersed in baseball and the Cubs, Muskat’s latest book has an introduction by Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman for the Cubs and a three-time All-Star who, in 2016, helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. Her other books include "Banks to Sandberg to Grace: 5 Decades of Love & Frustration with Chicago Cubs."

Described as “the perfect primer for new Cubs fans and an essential addition to a seasoned fan's collection,” the new book recounts the living history of the team and features such greats as Ryne Sandberg, Ron Santo, Anthony Rizzo and Ernie Banks.

Muskat, who has conducted numerous interviews with players, at times takes a different approach in her book by not only relying upon her own interactions, but also by talking to people who worked behind the scenes about the moments included in "The Big 50." It was a way to gain a new perspective on some of the players, such as Sammy Sosa, that she knew so well.