BOOKS: Wisconsin supper clubs offer old-fashioned experience

Indiana still has a few — those swank places of dark wood, bold colored banquettes and oversized menus, where your dad would order a martini and your mom a Manhattan while you, because you were only 7 or so, had to do with a Shirley Temple. But at least it came with a pretty paper umbrella and a maraschino cherry.

These were the supper clubs of yore. Often tucked away on back roads that seemed to take hours — no, make that days — to reach when you were riding in the back of that big boat-like Buick your parents owned, with no iPad or cell phone to keep you entertained. Just a coloring book and a box of Crayolas your mother handed you as you climbed into the car. If your brother came along you could kill time by arguing over whether the Cubs or Sox were better — a fight that endures to this day. If not, you colored and asked every three minutes (I know because my dad timed it once) “Are we there yet?"