BOOKS: Wisconsin supper clubs offer old-fashioned experience

Indiana still has a few — those swank places of dark wood, bold colored banquettes and oversized menus, where your dad would order a martini and your mom a Manhattan while you, because you were only 7 or so, had to do with a Shirley Temple. But at least it came with a pretty paper umbrella and a maraschino cherry.
These were the supper clubs of yore. Often tucked away on back roads that seemed to take hours — no, make that days — to reach when you were riding in the back of that big boat-like Buick your parents owned, with no iPad or cell phone to keep you entertained. Just a coloring book and a box of Crayolas your mother handed you as you climbed into the car. If your brother came along you could kill time by arguing over whether the Cubs or Sox were better — a fight that endures to this day. If not, you colored and asked every three minutes (I know because my dad timed it once) “Are we there yet?"
In our state, there are just three I could find when I Googled, among them the Hesston Supper Club, north of LaPorte and snugly set against the Michigan border, and yes, it is in the middle of nowhere. In Syracuse, The Sleepy Owl has been around for more than a half century. And Geraldine’s Supper Club in Indy is a hat tip to the classic places of the 1930s and 1940s. There are a few more in Illinois, like the more than 60-year-old Timmerman’s Supper Club on the Mississippi River in Dubuque, as well as a few several in towns I’ve never heard of like Scapecchi’s Supper Club in Farmington. Because they’re becoming big again, Millie’s Supper Club in Chicago has the look — polished wood, red leather, low lighting — which is cool unless you want old.
For the largest selection of real back-in-the-day supper clubs, the place to go is Wisconsin, and Ron Faiola has got them covered in his two large, heavy-on-photos books, "Wisconsin Supper Clubs: An Old Fashioned Experience" and the follow-up "Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round," both published by Agate, a Chicago publishing company. The books came about after Faiola’s film (its name is the same as the first book) was shown nationwide on PBS nine years ago. He also has a website, wisconsinsupperclubs.net, with lists of supper clubs organized by region, including many not mentioned in his books. And amazingly, there are lots of them.
So what exactly is a supper club? You’d know if you walked into one of them, but Faiola describes them as family owned, usually open only for dinner with great service and food, as well as a club-like atmosphere. The reason for all that, he says, is because there’s usually at least one family member on the premises to ensure quality is maintained and guests are happy.
“When you come back to a place a few times, you get to be family too,” he says.
Expect steaks and classic dishes like shrimp deJonghe, a dish created by Chicago restauranteur Henri deJonghe in the late 1800s anda staple in such long gone Region restaurants as Vogel’s in Whiting and the Palm Grove in Gary. Lobster, prime rib, and Friday night fish fries are also popular items. And don’t forget, the relish tray and salad bar.
Drinking is part of the experience. That’s one reason there are so many Wisconsin supper clubs further north like in Door County. During Prohibition, as liquor was offloaded from boats coming from Canada and delivered via back roads to the big cities, supper clubs out in the boonies got their orders supplied first.
The cocktails from those days are popular again, but the thing with supper clubs is they never went out of style. In Wisconsin, the brandy is old-fashioned sweet. I’d never heard of it, but according to Faiola — and he should know — people in Wisconsin drink more brandy than anyone else in the U.S., and that’s usually by consuming a lot of brandy old-fashioned sweets.
But supper clubs aren’t cookie cutters, says Faiola. Each is unique because of the family factor.
His books make great guides and people use them to explore the state, choosing which supper club to try next. Even in these days when we really can’t go anywhere yet, they’re still fun to look at — both a step back in time and a look forward to when we can hit the road again.
